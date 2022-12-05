Brazil.- After almost a week hospitalized, the relatives of Pele They have confirmed that the Brazilian star is much better in terms of health and that everything that has come out in the last few hours. Now they would be waiting for him to be discharged so they can take him home where they hope to be able to care for him without much problem.

One of those who spoke was his daughter Kely who assured that he was in the hospital for a problem in his lung, derived from an infection, “He is sick, he is old, but at this moment he is hospitalized due to a lung infection. And when he gets better, he comes home,” said the daughter of the former Brazilian soccer player to Canal Globo in Brazil.

He also clarified that he has never been in intensive care as it had become known, that since he arrived at the hospital he has been in a normal room and that his illness is due to an infection that was derived from his Covid-19 contagion for which it happened a few weeks ago, and it ended with his life not being at risk. “He’s not in the intensive care unit, he’s in a regular room.. He is not at risk, he is undergoing treatment,” said Flavia Arantes, another of the Brazilian’s daughters.

For now Pelé is still hospitalized but supposedly without health problems. It is not known when he can leave it, but the same hospital has revealed that the Brazilian’s health has improved and remains stable, which gives a breather to all the fans and family members of the man who once lifted 3 world cups with Brazil.

Pelé on more than one occasion sent messages on his social networks where he tried to calm the anguish of his followers with words of encouragement to make himself seen as a more than healthy person. Qatar 2022 came together to give her that support and she can soon recover.