With a double of Julian Alvarez and the rest of Lionel Messi from a penalty, the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni thrashed Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and is already in the grand final of the contest, where it awaits France or Morocco.
The “Spider” is having a spectacular tournament: he started out as a substitute for Lautaro Martínez, but by dint of goals and sacrifice he won the position and already has four goals in the competition, being key for the “Albiceleste” team that is about to achieve eternal glory, as in 1978 and 1986.
With his double against the Croatians, the man born in Calchín equalized a record of the same Pelewinner of three World Cups with Brazil and one of the best footballers in all of history.
The former River Plate became the youngest player to score twice in the semi-final or final of a World Cup event since the aforementioned Brazilian crack had achieved it, who scored at the age of 17 in Sweden 1958.
He rubs shoulders with the best, continues to surprise all soccer fans and seems to settle for nothing: who is now a member of Manchester City is now going to lift the World Cup, making a forward duo with Lionel Messi himself. Not even in his best dreams.
