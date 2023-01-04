The world of soccer has lost its king. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, passed away on the afternoon of last Thursday, November 29, at the age of 82. And his mother Celeste Arantes do Nascimentowho turned 100 on November 20, was told until this Monday, according to what the Brazilian press revealed in the last few hours.

This is how they gave him the hard news



“My mom doesn’t know that he died. We talk, but she doesn’t know. She’s fine, but she’s in her world… she doesn’t know, although sometimes it seems so. I tell her: ‘Celestica, Dico is like this ‘ She opens her eyes and I say, ‘Let’s pray for him,’ but she’s not conscious.”María Lucía, Pelé’s younger sister, had told ‘ESPN Brasil’, last Friday, in Sao Paulo.

Now, according to the Brazilian media group ‘Récord’, owner of ‘Record Tv’ and ‘R7’, Doña Celeste was already informed that Pelé died.

“Bedridden, Pelé’s mother is informed about the death of her son”is the headline of the related news in the digital version ‘R7’.

According to the media in question, the presenter Ana Paula Neves, of the morning program ‘Hoje em dia’, spoke with María Lucía, Pelé’s sister, who would have confirmed that they gave the hard news to Doña Celeste.



“The revelation was only made on Monday night, by Pelé’s sister, María Lucía,” review ‘R7’, without giving further details.

“The family had doubts about the information about the death of Doña Celeste,” the lines below read.

On Monday, precisely, many were surprised to learn that his mother was alive and that the procession that would visit Santos, home of the club where the former striker built a good part of his legend, planned to visit his home before

to go to the cemetery where he will be buried. And so it was: the black coffin where his son rests passed in front of his residence, although she did not appear.

Pelé lost his father, known as ‘Dondinho’, in November 1996. The former star used to say that he promised his father that he would win a World Cup after seeing him cry over the ‘Maracanazo’, as Uruguay’s victory by 2-1 against Brazil in the 1950 World Cup final, played at the legendary Rio de Janeiro stadium.

Apart from winning the first star for the ‘Seleçao’ in Sweden-1958,

Pelé gave ‘Dondinho’, also a former soccer player in clubs like Atlético Mineiro, and the Brazilians two other World Cup trophies: Chile-1962 and Mexico-1970.

Despite his unparalleled track record, the idol learned from his parents the virtue of modesty. “I never thought I was better or more than anyone. It’s the education I had,” he explained in the Netflix documentary ‘Pelé’.

