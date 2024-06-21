Footballer Pele’s mother dies at 101

Brazilian footballer Pele’s mother, Celeste Arantes, has died at the age of 101. About it reported Brazilian Football Confederation.

It is clarified that the woman died after an eight-day hospitalization. The cause of her death has not been specified. All federation matches over the weekend will begin with a minute of silence, the publication says.

It is noted that Celeste Arantes spent the last five years in a vegetative state. She never learned of the death of her son, who died in 2022 at age 82 after organ failure. Initially, Celeste was against her son playing football because her husband, Pele’s father, tried to become a professional footballer, but was not very successful.

Pele is a three-time world football champion. He played for Santos for 18 years and became the champion of Brazil six times with the team. In April 2023, the Brazilian’s name was included in the Portuguese language dictionary. It was introduced as a synonym for the word “best”.