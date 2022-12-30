The world of soccer has lost its king. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelepassed away this Thursday afternoon, at the age of 82. And his mother, Celeste Arantes do Nascimento, who turned 100 on November 20, still doesn’t know.

‘She is not conscious’

Through her Instagram account, Kely Nascimento said goodbye to her father. Photo: Instagram: @iamkelynascimento

“My mom doesn’t know that he died. We talk, but she doesn’t know. She’s fine, but she’s in her world… she doesn’t know, even though she sometimes seems to. I tell him: ‘Celestica, Dico, she’s like this.’ She opens her eyes and I tell her: “We are going to pray for him”, but she is not conscious,” María Lucía, Pelé’s younger sister, told “ESPN Brasil” this Friday in Sao Paulo.

The woman did not specify how or when they will break the news to her mother. Meanwhile, some media emphasize that Pelé’s funeral procession will pass in front of Doña Celeste’s house, next Monday.

“The truth is being very difficult. We know that we are not eternal, but that news that he was leaving left us with a heavy heart. It is very difficult. But what reassures us is that Pelé is in the hands of Godsaid Maria Lucia.



“We were with him on Wednesday of last week and he already felt what was happening. He was calm, we talked a bit, and I could see what he felt, he knew he was leaving,” concluded the youngest of Doña Celeste’s daughters

Pelé, with his mother, Doña Celeste, who supported his family by working as a domestic worker, which allowed Pelé to dedicate himself to soccer. Doña Celeste is 100 years old today and lives in Santos, Sao Paulo 💔. pic.twitter.com/TQG5B1kB2g – Central Judge (@Juezcentral) December 29, 2022

Celeste, the ‘Brazilian mother’

Pelé was following a training session for the Brazilian team on the edge of the field, in Teresópolis, on May 8, 1966, when he was surprised by a visitor. Doña Celeste had arrived without warning at the field where the squad was preparing for the World Cup in England. Without thinking twice, the 29-year-old athlete got up from his chair and ran to hug her. It was Mother’s Day Sunday.

Celeste had just received the title of “Brazilian Mother of the Year”, promoted by O’Globo at the time. Along with her husband, João Ramos do Nascimento, known as Dondinho, Pelé’s father, participated in an open-air mass in her honor at the Botanical Garden in Rio de Janeiro, and then the family was transferred to the city of the Serrana. Dondinho was stuck in the hotel elevator for 50 minutes before leaving, and his car broke down on the way. But they arrived on time. Number 10 cried when he saw her parents in training.

Pele’s mom

Celeste was born in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, daughter of Maria Neves and Jorge Arantes. Her mother died giving birth to her tenth child, who died 15 days later. The girl was raised by her older sister, who was quite strict. Celeste’s biggest prank as a child was ringing the neighbor’s doorbell and running away. As a teenager, she would go out to chat in the city square and watch matinees at the cinema, together with her friend María de Lourdes, who would be Pelé’s godmother.

Celeste was 16 years old when, on July 29, 1939, she married Dondinho, who was then 26 years old. The couple struggled to eke out a living. Dondinho was an amateur footballer and for a long time he did not earn a salary. He struggled to get a stable job with an income. He went to work in the team of the 4th Cavalry Regiment of the Army, in which he served as a soldier. Later, he became part of the Atlético Clube Três Corações squad, then chaired by Dr. Daniel de Almeida.

“Dondinho was, without a doubt, the best player in the region. Pele has someone to look up to, even though he plays better than his father. Pele is better. Upside down, however, I guarantee that Dondinho was much better than his son. A corner in favor of his team was ‘half a goal’”, recounted doctor Almeida during an interview with O GLOBO in May 1966. “Celeste was a distinguished and simple girl, who became a good family mother. She was an exemplary mother, she called me soon that Pelé and Zoca had some flu ”.

Pelé and his younger brother, Jair Arantes do Nascimento, Zoca [N. de R: falleció en 2020, a los 77 años), nacieron en Três Corações, pero el mayor tenía 2 años cuando la familia se mudó a São Lourenço, donde nació la menor, Maria Lúcia. En la ciudad de Sul de Minas, Dondinho comenzó a jugar como profesional en un equipo local, antes de ser transferido a otros clubes hasta instalarse en un equipo de Bauru. Según la edición de O GLOBO del 9 de mayo de 1966, cumplía parte del contrato como empleado de guardia sanitaria.

Fue en Bauru donde Pelé aprendió a jugar, usando pelotas armadas con medias. Formó parte de equipos amateurs locales, jugando en canchas de tierra, ganando títulos de la división juvenil. Tenía 15 años en 1956, cuando empezó a jugar en el Santos, y, dos años después, fue la estrella del primer equipo brasileño en ganar una Copa, en Suecia.

El cumpleaños número 100

Siempre que podía, Pelé hablaba de sus padres. Una de sus frases favoritas era que Doña Celeste y Dondinho hicieron y lanzaron la fórmula lista. Él decía eso para enfatizar en que era único, como se vio dentro de las canchas con la camiseta del Santos y la Selección de Brasil.

La madre del ‘Rey’ cumplió 100 años el día 20 de noviembre, cuando empezó el Mundial de Qatar. Ese día, Pelé publicó un sentido mensaje de agradecimiento y felicitaciones.

“Hoy celebramos 100 años de la vida de Doña Celeste. Desde pequeño, ella me enseñó el valor del amor y de la paz. Yo tengo más de una centena de motivos para agradecer por ser su hijo. Gracias por todos los días a su lado, mamá”, escribió en la publicación que acompañó con varias fotografías.

Pelé murió el jueves, a los 82 años, por complicaciones del cáncer. Su madre vive en Santos. Quienes la frecuentan aseguran que no toma medicamentos, pero la acompaña un cuidador permanente que la ayuda a comer y bañarse.

