The death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, on Thursday (Dec.29, 2022), aged 82, gained prominence in the world’s main newspapers and media outlets.

The Santos Futebol Clube and Brazilian national team idol had been hospitalized at the Albert Einsten hospital, in São Paulo, since November 29, where he was undergoing treatment for colon cancer. Recent scans also identified a respiratory infection.

In South America, the Argentine clarion he wrote: “Pelé, king and legend of football” it’s the world says goodbye to ‘greatest among the great‘”.

O La Naciónalso from Argentina, recalled Pelé’s connection with clubs in the country and his relationship with Maria da Graça Xuxa Meneghel, known as Xuxa.

already the La Nación Chilean highlighted the tributes paid to the “King of Football” on social media. “Before Pelé, football was just a sport”, wrote Brazilian striker Neymar Jr.

The Uruguayan edition of the country approached the different versions regarding the number of goals scored by the ace.

The website El Espectador, from Colombia, dedicated the top of its page to news of the death of the Brazilian player. He also recalled his deeds and published tributes.

The death of the former player was also highlighted by European vehicles.

O the country (Spain) highlighted that the Brazilian is the only one in history to win the World Cup 3 times.

O Public (Portugal) dedicated its cup and special pages to the former athlete.

O Le Figaro (France) also highlighted the death of the Brazilian on its cover.

O guardian (United Kingdom) occupied a large space on its front page with a photo of the Brazilian.

O Financial Times (United Kingdom) was another one that dedicated its noblest space to Pelé.

Spanish sports dailies At and Brand also dedicated their covers to the former player. The 1st with a photo of Pelé’s feet and the title “The King”; while the 2nd wrote that “never were 4 letters so big”.

Among Americans, the Power360 highlighted the newspaper’s website New York Times and the one of washington post. On the morning of this Friday (Dec. 30), the New York newspaper published a column with the title “A name that has become synonymous with perfection: Pelé”. Below, reported how the player “helped the country find itself”.

Washington’s vehicle told Pelé’s story in a video: