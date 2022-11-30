After media reports that Pelé was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital, Kely Nascimento, who is the former player’s daughter, posted on Instagram that “there is no surprise or emergency” and that the media “is freaking out again”.

The post comes after an ESPN report said that the Brazilian icon was admitted to the hospital with swelling all over his body and that his body would have stopped responding to chemotherapy, which he performs to fight various tumors that he has in his body.

According to ESPN, he would have “decompensated heart failure” and mental confusion.

Daughter Kely, however, said she’s “not jumping on a flight to run there,” indicating the condition wouldn’t be as serious (she currently lives in the United States).

According to her, the king of football would just be regulating medication and that her brothers have already visited him, but that she will only go on New Year’s Eve.

