Pelé underwent surgery on September 4 for a tumor in the colon. “I keep getting happier every day, with a lot of willingness to play 90 minutes, more extra time. Soon we will be together!”, He wrote on Tuesday, September 14, after leaving the UCI. ESPN announced today that the Brazilian star returned to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where he has been interned since the end of August. According to information from the Brazilian chain, his condition remains stable, but doctors have made this decision as a precautionary measure. The information had wide repercussions but was not confirmed either by the ex-footballer’s press office or by the management of the Albert Einstein Hospital until 10:00 p.m. in Spain. when O Rei’s daughter Kelly Nascimento posted a message on social media: “I do not know what is happening with the rumors. There is a lot of anxiety going around the world these days and we don’t want to be the reason to increase that state. He is recovering well within the range of normal. My father’s recovery scenario is normal for a man of his age and after an operation like these, where sometimes two steps forward and one step backward are taken. It is very normal. Yesterday he was tired and took a small step back. Today God gave forward! “.

Sports career

Brazil is very aware of the health status of O Rei. Pelé, who won three World Cups with Brazil (1958, 1962 and 1970), retired from the pitch on October 1, 1977. According to his accounts, he scored 1,283 goals throughout his sports career between official and unofficial matches. However, that figure is still disputed today and varies according to the source. Some speak of 1,281 and others say they were 1,282. With Santos, he scored 643 goals in official matches at Santos, where he played for 18 years.