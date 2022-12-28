Pelé’s daughter, Kely Cristina do Nascimento, posted a family photo at a gala at the Instituto Pelé Pequeno Príncipe, a research institution for children’s medicine, in the stories of her account on Instagramthis Tuesday (27).

In the photo are Pelé, Kely and their two sisters Jennifer and Flávia. “Time flies… Happy moments are eternal”, wrote Kely, who accompanied her father’s hospitalization at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo (SP).

Pelé has been hospitalized since November 29 due to bowel cancer. At age 82, the former player is no longer responding to chemotherapy and is receiving palliative treatment, which relieves symptoms such as pain and difficulty breathing. The latest bulletin from the hospital was released on Wednesday (21) and states that Pelé’s cancer has progressed:

“Admitted since November 29 for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy for a colon tumor and treatment of a respiratory infection, Edson Arantes do Nascimento presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions. The patient remains hospitalized in a common room, under the necessary care of the medical team.”