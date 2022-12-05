By Eduardo Simões

(Reuters) – Flávia Arantes do Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, denied in an interview with TV Globo that aired on Sunday night that the former player is in palliative care and that he has stopped responding to chemotherapy to treat a Colon cancer detected in 2021.

“It is very unfair to start saying that he is in a terminal state, with palliative treatment. It’s not that. Believe in us”, said Flávia in an interview with the program Fantástico, on TV Globo.

On Saturday, the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published that Pelé, 82 years old and three-time world champion with the Brazilian national team, had stopped responding to chemotherapy and had been placed in palliative care at the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo, where he was admitted last Tuesday to re-evaluate cancer treatment.

In a medical bulletin on Saturday, the hospital said Pele, widely hailed as football’s greatest player of all time, was in stable condition and responding to care for a respiratory infection diagnosed on Friday.

Kely Nascimento, another daughter of Pelé who also gave an interview to Fantástico, said that her father had Covid-19 about three weeks ago, which ended up causing a lung infection.

“About three weeks ago he got Covid. He is vaccinated, with all the vaccines, but because of the cancer medication, the chemotherapy, which is fragile, he got a lung infection. That’s why he went to the hospital, ”said Kely, who added that the father will return home as soon as he recovers from the infection.

Flávia also denied that Pelé has stopped responding to cancer treatment, stated that the medications taken by the King of Football are being modified and said that the fact that his father is alive is a sign that the treatment is working.

“There was no total remission of the cancer, and this is being treated with chemo. In the beginning it was one type of chemo and now it’s another type. It’s like that, hits and misses. Saying it didn’t work… It just won’t work when it’s time to leave. But it’s not time to leave. But he is undergoing treatment, yes, and everything is fine”, said Pelé’s daughter.

In a publication on his Instagram account on Saturday, accompanied by the hospital’s medical bulletin, Pelé said he was strong and hopeful and that he wrote to “keep everyone calm and with positive thinking”.

Pele has struggled with health problems in recent years, which have also led to hip surgery and the need for help walking. He has reduced his public appearances ever since.