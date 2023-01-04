Pelé’s mother, who turned 100 in November and is very ill, knows nothing of her son’s death

Yesterday, after a few days of pilgrimage that the many Brazilian fans made to the Santos stadium, to say goodbye for the last time to a true national icon, the body of Pele she left the sports facility and, followed by a long procession, passed by the house where her mother, the centenary Doña Celeste, lives. The lady, as her relatives have explained, knows nothing of the death of her son.

Last December 29, after a long, tiring and painful battle long-lasting, O’Rey of Brazilian soccer has passed away forever at the age of 82.

In the last period Pelé had often been at the center of world news, precisely because of his health conditions which, in spite of himself, gradually got worse until the tragic epilogue.

The Brazilian, considered one of the strongest footballers in history, capable of winning three world championships (the only one in history to succeed), in addition to the green-gold shirt of his nation, he only wore one other, that of the Santos.

And it’s right in stadium del Santos who, until yesterday, his body was exposed to receive the embrace of the many fans who wanted to join him on pilgrimage to say goodbye one last time.

What does Pele’s mom know

In these days of great pain, a theme always concerning Pelé that has been talked about a lot, was his mum. Doña Celeste, who turned 100 last November, is not well at all and shows the natural signs of her old age.

Apparently the woman knows nothing of her son’s disappearance and the doctors who treat her have advised her family not to tell her anything, for the moment, as the news could bring her down for good.

Yesterday, after leaving the stadium, Pelé’s coffin passed right under his mother’s house. Looking out, visibly moved, sister Maria Luciawho at 72 lives with his mother and takes care of her.

In a recent interviewMaria Lucia had declared that she had tried to tell her mother about her son’s delicate condition, but she did not understand: