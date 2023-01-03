The body of former player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé (1940-2022), was buried this Tuesday (Jan 3, 2023) at the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, a vertical cemetery located in Santos (SP). O “soccer king” was veiled for 24 hours at the Vila Belmiro stadium.

In the early afternoon of this Tuesday, the coffin continued in procession in an open fire truck and passed in front of the former athlete’s mother’s house, Dona Celeste. At the cemetery, only family members participated in the burial.

Pelé’s coffin was placed in a mausoleum designed for the “soccer king” on the 1st floor of the cemetery, according to information from people who followed the procession and posted it on social media.

Before leaving the coffin, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was at the wake.

Reporter Matheus Meirelles, from CNN Brazilphotographed the entrance to the funerary monument, with two life-size statues of the former player.

SKIN AGAINST CANCER

Pelé discovered the tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine, after being hospitalized on August 31, 2021 for routine tests that had been postponed because of the pandemic.

Days later, on September 4, he underwent surgery to remove the tumor. That’s when he started chemotherapy.



Playback/Instagram In a hospital photo released in 2021, Pelé appears punching the air and celebrates recovery

During treatment, Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, shared moments of the former player undergoing treatment. In a video, published in September 2021, Pelé appears smiling, exercising on an exercise bike and moving his arms. “Today was 2 steps forward!“, said.

Pelé’s state of health had international repercussions during the men’s soccer World Cup.

In Doha, Qatar, where the tournament was held, projections on a building honored the former player. The images show Pelé with French striker Kylian Mbappé in two photos. In one, the Brazilian celebrates the 1st goal in the 4-1 victory against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final, supported by right winger Jairzinho. On the other, from the back, he prints the classic number 10 shirt from the period in which he played for the Brazilian national team.

The players of the Brazilian national team also paid homage to the “soccer king” in extended range after the 4-1 victory over the South Korea team on December 5, for the round of 16.

In addition, the Brazilian fans present at the match displayed a special flag with the image and name of the football idol, at 10 minutes of the 1st half. Pelé’s name was also chanted at the moment when Neymar was preparing to take the penalty that marked the 2nd goal of the selection.