Pelé’s alleged daughter appears: testament of ‘O Rei’ shakes Brazil

The will left by Pelé contemplates the possibility that the former player has left another heiressin addition to his six recognized children, two grandchildren and the widow, Márcia Aoki.

Pele’s alleged daughter appears

Is about Maria do Socorro Azevedo, who would have submitted a request in September of last year for the athlete of the century to undergo a paternity test. The case is under judicial secrecy at the Itaquera Regional Forum, in São Paulo.

Pelé did not appeal against the summons to carry out the DNA test. The former player, however, did not get to do it. The king of soccer died in December last year. The information is from the newspaper ‘Folha de São Paulo’.

According to the publication, after the appearance of the information of another possible heiress in the will, Pelé’s children were told to undergo a DNA test to confirm, or not, paternity.

Refusal could result in a delay in taking inventory.

The process to inventory and distribute the assets of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, began to be debated in the 2nd Family and Inheritance Court of Santos, in early February.

