Pelé will be buried this Tuesday in a niche in a upright graveyard located about 700 meters from the Vila Belmiro stadium, where he played more than 200 games with Santos.

(See: Pelé: the mystery of what is in his locker in the Santos dressing room)

Two decades ago, the ex-soccer player acquired a niche in the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, un cemetery that rises in a tower similar in appearance to a residential building and that it holds a Guinness record that recognizes it as the highest cemetery in the world.

The cemetery tower rises next to a hill full of Atlantic forest vegetation and, from its upper floors, you can see the nearby Vila Belmiro stadium, owned by the Santos club.

(In addition: Fifa asks that all countries in the world have a stadium with the name of Pelé)

Pelé’s coffin will be deposited in a custom mausoleum located on the first floor of the cemeterywhich in the future could be open to visits, according to the newspaper A Tribuna.

To that same newspaper, Pelé explained the reasons that led him to acquire niches in that cemetery, where his father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento ‘Dondinho’, and his brother Jair have also been buried.

Drone photography of the world’s largest vertical cemetery where Pelé will be buried this Tuesday, located about 700 meters from the Vila Belmiro stadium in the city of Santos (Brazil). Photo: EFE / Antonio Lacerda

Pelé was a personal friend of the owner, now deceased, the Argentine Pepe Altstut, and he said on that occasion that the place transmitted “spiritual peace and tranquility”, also assessing that it does not look like a cemetery.”

The burial will take place in a private ceremony, reserved for the family, after the coffin will tour the city of Santos in a funeral procession.

(Also: The first photos of Pelé’s body at his wake are known)

The wake of the three times world champion takes place in the saints stadium starting this Monday morning and it is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday morning, when the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, visits the funeral chapel.

The cemetery is located about 700 meters from the Vila Belmiro stadium in the city of Santos (Brazil). See also From Bakhar who made Inter cry to the danger of Pierrot: Maccabi dossier Photo: EFE / Antonio Lacerda

(Keep watching: Pelé was embalmed for an open-casket funeral)

EFE