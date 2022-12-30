Last Thursday he lost his life in Brazil Edson Arantes do Nascimentobetter known as Peledue to colon cancer.
The legendary Brazilian player he wrote his name in gold letters in world football. He will be remembered for everything he has achieved and for the feats he has accomplished.
And it is that Pelé achieved what no one else, that he loved football and that Brazil was the soccer power that is known today. With it the so-called ‘jogo bonito’ was created, which continues to captivate generations.
Before Pele Soccer was just a sport, but with the incursion of the Brazilian star, people began to love soccer.
As the Norwegian Erling Haaland rightly commented, ‘everything you see a player doing, he did it first’, And he is absolutely right. Pelé was the bearer of an impressive physique, as well as that of CR7, his refined technique was like Messi’s, his dribbles like Ronaldinho’s and the power of his shots like Ronaldo Nazario’s.
Pelé was an all-terrain player, one of those you don’t see anymore. He was a machine on the field that made all the defenders tremble, who did not know with what skill the Brazilian would present himself to them in heads-up matches.
Pelé took the game around the world, he was responsible for millions of fans of Brazil without being Brazilian, all thanks to his magic with the ball. You may or may not like soccer, but everyone knows Pele.
Every time ‘O Rei’ played, the activities stopped, everyone wanted to see that nice football and that ball running through Pelé’s brown legs. And most importantly, on and off the pitch the footballer was unique, his humility and his gratitude to God was the plus to conquer people.
Today the ‘King’ died, but he left his name engraved all over the planet. He can be compared to others, although no one will achieve what he did, and not so much in the list of awards, but in the magic with which he made the world love soccer. Goodbye, Pele!
