Kelly Nascimento explained: “Hi friends. There is a lot of concern in the media today regarding my father’s health. He is in the hospital right now. There is no emergency.”

And she continued, “I will be there (Brazil) to celebrate the New Year, and I promise to post some pictures. We really appreciate the interest and love.”

And a report by the Brazilian “ESBN” network stated that Pele was transferred to a hospital in Sao Paulo due to “general swelling” as part of his treatment for cancer.

He indicated that he is undergoing several examinations for a more in-depth assessment of his health problems.

The business manager for Pele and the Albert Einstein Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pele, 82, had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021, and since then he has been in and out of hospital for regular treatment.