Among all the titles, awards and distinctions he won throughout his life, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or simply Pelé, has some special ones. Considered by many to be the greatest football player of all time, Pelé also boasts the ‘Best Athlete of the Century’ award and one of the 100 greatest personalities of the 20th Century.

In 1980, he was elected by a jury of journalists from 20 renowned sports publications around the world. The result of the vote was published by the French newspaper L’Equipe.

On June 14, 1999, TIME MAGAZINE published a special edition of the 100 Greatest Heroes and Icons of the 20th Century. The same magazine, in the December 26, 1969 edition of the best of the decade, had already placed Pelé’s 1000th goal among the 10 most important sporting events of the 60’s.

And without any surprise, Edson Arantes do Nascimento was part of this select group of the 100 most important personalities of the Century.