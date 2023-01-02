The new president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will participate in the public vigil in honor of football legend Pele. This was reported by the Brazilian media, according to which Lula – who yesterday was sworn in for his third term as head of state – intends to pay homage in person to the three-time world champion and today he will travel to Santos, the birthplace of Pelé.

The only man to have won three World Cups, Pelé died on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for over a year. This morning the coffin will leave the hospital in São Paulo where he died and will be taken to Santos, a coastal city located about 80 kilometers away, where it will be displayed for the tribute of the citizens on the field of his former club.

The vigil will last 24 hours until 10am on Tuesday and will culminate with a funeral procession through the streets of Santos that will pass the home of Pelé’s mother, Dona Celeste, who recently turned 100. The Brazilian champion will then be buried at the Ecumenical Memorial Necropole in the presence of close relatives.