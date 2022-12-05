Pelé, 82, is undergoing treatment for right colon cancer. According to bulletins from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, where he is hospitalized, the former player no longer responds to chemotherapy and is under palliative care. In oncology, the term is used to control pain and ensure patient comfort, and can be done when starting cancer treatment.

According to the medical bulletin of 12/03 (Saturday), the former player has presented good response to treatment for a respiratory infection, and her health status remains stable“showing no worsening in the condition in the last 24 hours”. On the same day, the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo informed that the chemotherapy, treatment that Pelé was undergoing, was interrupted because the drugs would no longer work to stop the growth of metastases.

Contrary to popular sayings, the treatment does not indicate an ‘end of life’. “Palliative care, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) should be offered at the time of diagnosis of a chronic disease that threatens life,” says Renata de Freitas, director of Hospital do Câncer IV/ Instituto Nacional de Câncer (INCA) ).

Also called supportive carethe treatment includes the use of medication for each pain-related symptom, and also focuses on psychological care, aiming to minimize the patient’s suffering in all aspects.

Faced with the football star’s state of health, the designated treatment ended up ‘scaring’ the fans, and the This is Money spoke with experts on the subject to clarify general doubts.

What is palliative care?

According to Dr. Maria Del Pilar Estevez Diz, coordinator of Clinical Oncology at the Cancer Institute of São Paulo, the definition of palliative care – also called supportive care – is treatment with medication and the necessary care to reduce symptoms of cancer or treatment: pain, nausea, insomnia, lack of appetite, tiredness, among others. “Ideally, palliative care should start from the beginning of cancer treatment”, says the doctor.

What is the purpose of the treatment and why is it used?

There are stages of the disease in which there is no alternative other than palliative care. In Pelé’s case, the choice of procedure was made when he did not respond to chemotherapy treatment. There are cases, according to Dr. Pilar, that the patient receives exclusive palliative care when there is no specific treatment.

What medications are used?

Medications are many and depend on what needs to be treated. According to the doctor. Ignez Braghiroli, from the Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology, in the case of pain, treatment usually involves opioid medications such as morphine, but also other procedures to treat pain. There are many options that vary according to the characteristics of each situation.

Is morphine part of this list?

According to the specialist from the Cancer Institute of São Paulo, all drugs approved by ANVISA are allowed in palliative care. Morphine, for example, is one of the drugs used, and it can also cause sedation. Depending on the case, it can be continuous or intermittent, if comfort is not possible with the patient awake. The dosage of the drug is only defined according to the severity of the clinical condition.

When does the patient know he is under palliative care?

Dr. Pilar explains that the steps of cancer treatment, as well as others in medicine, must be based on dialogue and, therefore, the patient and family must be informed. “He (the patient) must know why he is being medicated. If the procedure has no effect, the medical team must also inform”, explains Dr. Cornerstone.

Can the term ‘palliative care’ be confused?

“When we talk about palliative care, the idea that often comes to mind is a patient who is dying and there is nothing else to do for that person. It is important to demystify this concept, as it is exactly the opposite: there is always something to do for the patient, as there are no limits to care”, explains Sarah Ananda Gomes, leader of the Palliative Care sector at Grupo Oncoclínicas.

“They are care for people with a high degree of suffering, whether potential (diagnosis of a serious illness and there is a journey ahead) or real (when the patient is suffering): from diagnosis; in conjunction with other treatments; in the final stage; and it also extends to the period of mourning, with support for family members and caregivers”, concludes the expert.