Pelé, uncertainty about his health due to serious versions

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Pelé, former Brazilian soccer player.
Sebastiao Moreira. efe
Pele, former Brazilian soccer player.
Versions about its current state emerged in Brazil.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 30, 2022, 10:35 A.M.
Great commotion has been generated by the version that emerged from the Brazilian media about the state of health of the star Pele.
However, after reports indicating that his current condition would be serious, his daughter gave a piece of peace of mind. (Pelé will sell his collection of cars to pay for his treatment)
What about Pele?
Under treatment for cancer, the king was hospitalized again on Tuesday, raising great uncertainty.
In a post on her Instagram account, Pelé’s daughter gave details about her father’s medical situation.
Kelly, the star’s daughter, said: “Hello my friends. Much alarm in the media today about my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication.”
He also commented that the brothers are in Brazil and will visit their father in the new year.
“I’ll be there for New Years and I promise to post some photos. We really appreciate the concern and love,” he added.
During the treatment against your disease, Pelé has made frequent visits to the hospital.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 30, 2022, 10:35 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pelé #uncertainty #health #due #versions
Leave a Reply