Thursday, December 1, 2022
Pelé, uncertainty about his health due to serious versions

November 30, 2022
close

Pelé, former Brazilian soccer player.

Photo:

Sebastiao Moreira. efe

Pele, former Brazilian soccer player.

Versions about its current state emerged in Brazil.

Great commotion has been generated by the version that emerged from the Brazilian media about the state of health of the star Pele.

However, after reports indicating that his current condition would be serious, his daughter gave a piece of peace of mind. (Pelé will sell his collection of cars to pay for his treatment)

What about Pele?

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

Under treatment for cancer, the king was hospitalized again on Tuesday, raising great uncertainty.

In a post on her Instagram account, Pelé’s daughter gave details about her father’s medical situation.

Kelly, the star’s daughter, said: “Hello my friends. Much alarm in the media today about my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication.”

He also commented that the brothers are in Brazil and will visit their father in the new year.

“I’ll be there for New Years and I promise to post some photos. We really appreciate the concern and love,” he added.

During the treatment against your disease, Pelé has made frequent visits to the hospital.

Recommended

