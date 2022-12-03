The Brazilian newspaper indicated that the soccer star was transferred to palliative care after not reacting to the chemotherapy treatment he was taking for colon cancer. The night before, the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo had reported that his situation was stable, after it became known that Pelé suffered from a respiratory infection.

The former soccer player entered the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo on Tuesday for an early visit to evaluate the evolution of the colon cancer he is suffering from.

Although this appointment was initially scheduled for Wednesday, Pelé was admitted to the hospital earlier due to a state of inflammation in his body and heart failure, according to the sports media ESPN.

It was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with a respiratory infection, but the hospital reported on Friday that his condition was stable. The medical report had said on Friday that Pele had an adequate response to antibiotic treatment and that he was in a stable condition “with a general improvement in health.”

However, the 82-year-old soccer star would have worsened again, according to the Brazilian press, which reports that Pelé was transferred to palliative care after not reacting to the chemotherapy treatment with which he has been treated since September 2021. , when he underwent an operation for colon cancer. At the beginning of this year it was detected that he had metastases in the lung and other parts of the body.

According to Folha de S. Paulo, the former soccer player is being treated for pain and shortness of breath.

Messages of support for the Brazilian soccer star

In recent days, in the middle of the soccer world cup that is being held in Qatar, the former player has received messages of support from multiple followers.

Brazilian fans displayed a banner with a photo of Pele and a message wishing him to get well soon at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium on Friday as the national team played Cameroon in the final game before the round of 16.

For their part, world-class footballers have also asked from their social networks to improve what is considered by many to be the best player in history.

“Pray for the King”, published the French footballer Kylian Mbappé and the Brazilian Rivaldinho. Soccer’s governing body FIFA wrote “get well soon”, and Pelé’s former Brazilian club Santos FC also spoke out: “Everyone wishes you the best, King Pelé!”

In his Instagram account, Pelé thanked on Thursday some of the messages of support that have been arriving in recent days. “It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this,” referring to the one made by Qatar, host of the World Cup, where images of the soccer player were projected on buildings in the capital, Doha, with a message that wished for his recovery.

Pele, a three-time World Cup winner with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, is the team’s all-time top scorer with 77 goals in 92 games.

with Reuters