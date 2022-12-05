A Pelé fan places a photo of him in Doha, this Monday, before the Brazil-South Korea match. Ashley Landis (AP)

Pelé, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, one of the greatest in soccer, is still hospitalized in São Paulo undergoing treatment for a respiratory infection and a colon tumor, as explained on Sunday night in a television interview by his daughters Kely and Flavia Birth. He is 82 years old and has been in fragile health for years. This same Monday, the retired player himself has sent a message on social networks to his successors in the national team: “I will watch the game in the hospital and I will encourage each one of you”, he wrote to them hours before the Brazil-South Korea Canarinha footballers after remembering their debut in 1958.

Two of his daughters have tried to put some calm on his condition. “It is quite unfair that people say that he is terminally ill, that he has been transferred to hospice care. Trust us, it is not. We don’t want to lie,” Flavia stated emphatically to the Brazilian channel Globo. She thus denied a story published on Saturday by the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo, with anonymous sources, which made his fans around the world fear the worst. “He’s not saying goodbye at the hospital right now,” Kely added.

O Rei do futebol, the only player who has won three World Cups and who made the number 10 synonymous with excellence, was hospitalized last Tuesday at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. He is conscious and, according to his daughters and his grandson in the aforementioned interview, he has seen the three matches played by the Canarinha in the World Cup in Qatar on television; the first two in his house, the third, already in the medical center.

Many of the soccer idols sent him messages from Qatar and asked their supporters to pray for his health. His grandson Artur recounted that, following Friday’s defeat against Cameroon, grandfather Pelé made it clear that he was throwing his hands on the current 10th on the pitch: “Without Neymar, we couldn’t create as much play.” The star of the Brazilian team, who injured his ankle during his World Cup debut, is expected to play this Monday against South Korea.

Kely Nascimento explained, from New York, where she lives, that the admission is due to a lung infection developed by her father, who was diagnosed with covid three weeks ago. The former soccer player is fully vaccinated, he said, but he is very weak from the chemotherapy treatment he is undergoing to treat cancer. In September 2021 he underwent surgery for a colon tumor. His treating doctors are also re-evaluating his cancer treatment.

Pelé’s wife and manager are always sparing with information about the former soccer star’s health. His daughters have been the ones that have offered more detailed information in recent years.

The most recent medical report, released by the hospital on Saturday afternoon and signed by three doctors, indicates that Pelé was stable, that he responded well to treatment for the respiratory infection, and that his condition had not worsened in the previous 24 hours. The planetary idol himself had spread a message on Instagram at the end of last week: “Friends, I am in the hospital making my monthly visit. It is always good to receive positive messages. Thank you Qatar for this tribute and to all those who send me positive energy”. And it is that in the World Cup messages were displayed wishing him a speedy recovery both on a gigantic banner in Cameroon-Brazil, and on some skyscraper in Doha.

Kely assures that as soon as he gets better, her father will come home. He lives with his wife in Guarujá, next to Santos, the city that houses his lifelong club, also the birthplace of Neymar.

