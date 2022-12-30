Pele, in Brazil three days of mourning. Funeral on January 3rd

The wake of the Brazilian footballer Pelé was scheduled for next Monday, January 2, at the Santos stadium, while i funerals they will be the next day, still in the city on the Atlantic coast. She made it known herself Santos team for which the Brazilian champion played for almost all of his football life.

The wake for Pele will be held in Vila Belmiro, Santos’ historic stadium where the Brazilian football legend played for most of his sporting career. This is what we read in the local specialized press. As desired by Pelé himself, it will be there that all his fans will be able to pay homage to the champion who died today at the age of 82, and some of them have already begun to gather around the stadium as soon as they heard the news. Already in recent days, preparations had been started to welcome the ceremony, with the construction of structures pitch cover.

They are few, according to the president-elect of the Brazil Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva, the Brazilians who “brought the name of our country to the world” like Pelé. Paying tribute to the legend of Brazilian and world football who died today, Lula wrote on his Twitter profile that “there has never been a number 10 like him again” and illustrated the comments with images that portray him together with the champion. Lula, who will actually be president of Brazil starting from 1 January, recalled that he “had the privilege that the younger Brazilians did not have: I saw Pelé play, live, in Pacaembu and MorumbiIndeed, he specified, “not to play, but to put on a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended in a goal.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

