Thursday, December 29, 2022
Pelé: this will be the funeral of the eternal king of football

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in Sports
0


The greatest symbol of Brazilian football will bid farewell at the Santos stadium in Sao Paulo.

the former brazilian star Pelewho died Thursday at the age of 82, will be laid to rest on Monday and buried on Tuesday in the port city of Santos, home of the club where he spent most of his brilliant career, the Sao Paulo state team reported.

Pele’s funeral

Santos fans mourn their idol in the streets of Brazil.

“The body of the greatest footballer of all time will be veiled at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, better known as Vila Belmiro, where he enchanted the world,” the ‘Peixe’ reported in a statement.

According to unofficial versions, with information yet to be confirmed, there would be a public wake for 24 hours.

Apparently, according to fan media reports, the fans’ last goodbye would take place between 10 am on Monday and 10 am on Tuesday.

SPORTS
*With AFP

