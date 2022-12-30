Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, who passed away this Thursday, December 29, is one of the most important icons not only of football but of sport in general. He had an exemplary, brilliant career, with few clubs, but many goals and a lot of magic.

Pelé is an icon of Santos, the Brazilian club where he grew up, where he built the foundations of his legenda club to which he was loyal and to which he led to glory.

Pelé began his professional career there, in 1956, in that team from the city of Santos, State of São Paulo, the team with the most goals in soccer history. and that it was founded on April 14, 1912.

He stayed there until 1974 and won one title in the Intercontinental Champions Super Cup, two in the Intercontinental Cup, two in the Copa Libertadores de América, six in the Brasileirão, four in the Rio-São Paulo Tournament and ten in the Paulista Championship.

Pelé was also the top scorer in the history of the São Paulo team with 643 official goals, the second highest number for the same club.​

In 1975, afflicted by financial problems, Pelé decided to look for another horizon, to try other latitudes, and it was thus that he accepted the proposal of the new york cosmos of the North American Soccer League (NASL) in the United States, where they won a league title. Before, he ruled out proposals from the main clubs in Europe, since he wanted to avoid this requirement, he was thinking about retirement.

Pelé, the soul of Brazil

Pelé made his debut with the Brazilian national team in 1957 at the age of 16 and is the Seleção’s top scorer with 77 goals.

He played four World Cups, of which he was champion in 1958, 1962 and 1970, being the youngest and most times footballer who has obtained it.

He scored 12 goals in World Cups and was chosen as the best player in 1970 and the best young player in 1958.



He retired from football in 1977 having scored 1,301 goals according to the RSSSF, 775 official.

