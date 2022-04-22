Pelé: this is what the Brazilian looks like after leaving the hospital

Pelé left the hospital where he had been hospitalized since Monday to receive treatment for colon cancer that was discovered last September, reported the medical center that treats him.

‘O Rei’, 81, must go to the clinic at least once a month for check-ups and continue chemotherapy treatment against the tumor in the colon that was detected, according to what his family has said.

It may interest you: (Freddy Rincón: inconsistencies in the prosecutor’s version, according to his brothers)

encouraging message

Pelé’s previous hospitalization had been in February, when he spent two weeks hospitalized for a urinary infection that was found when he went to his regular appointment.

Considered by many the best player in history, Pelé has remained active on social networks, although without publishing recent photos of himself.



A few hours ago, the former soccer player published one next to his now wife Márcia, and with one of his pets.

“The peace of being together with my dear wife, Marcia, and our inseparable companion, Cocoa. Treatment is difficult, but feeling his love is the best medicine. Home sweet home,” she wrote.

You may be interested in: (Luis Díaz, among the 15 most valuable Latin American soccer players in the world)

Sports