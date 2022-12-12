The former Brazilian striker Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pele’ He presents an improvement in his respiratory infection, although he continues “with no forecast of medical discharge”, when it will be two weeks since his hospitalization, his doctors reported this Monday.

“Still without a discharge forecast, the patient continues to show improvement in his clinical condition, especially in the respiratory infection,” said the latest bulletin from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where he has been hospitalized since last November 29.

The triple world champion, 82 years old and undergoing treatment for colon cancer, “remains in a common room, conscious and with stable vital signs.”

Kely Nascimento, one of the daughters of the former Santos and New York Cosmos player, returned to Brazil to closely monitor her father’s clinical evolution and this Monday, from the hospital, she published a photograph of their hands intertwined.

According to his doctors, Pelé was hospitalized about two weeks ago to evaluate a change in the chemotherapy treatment he has undergone since a colon tumor was removed in September 2021.

Days later, they reported that he also suffered from a respiratory infection. The infection arose after the former soccer player contracted covid-19 a month ago, according to his daughters.

The position of Pelé’s family regarding the rumors about his health

The family has also denied press reports according to which Pelé, considered by many to be the best soccer player in history, is no longer responding to chemotherapy, so his doctors decided to suspend it and go to palliative care.

Brazil team remembers Pelé.

Despite his hospitalization, Pelé has maintained intense activity on his social networks, with words of affection for the players of the Brazilian team after the painful elimination against Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

He also asked Neymar to continue in the Canarinha, after the doubts raised by the Paris Saint-Germain forward, thanked the support of the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé and consoled the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, after also losing in the quarterfinals against Morocco.

