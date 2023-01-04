Pelé was married three times and was officially the father of seven children. The private life of the Brazilian star, without being as eventful as that of his colleague Diego Armando Maradona, was quite convoluted.

History remembers that Pelé had a son who was imprisonedan ex-partner who went from adult magazine model to queen of Brazilian television and an unrecognized daughter.

‘O Rei’ refused to recognize Sandra Machado, born in 1964 from an affair with an employee. After a five-year legal battle, the courts ruled in 1996 in favor of the young woman, whose story she told in the book “The girl the king did not want”, before dying in 2006 from breast cancer at just 42 years old. .

In 2013, Sandra’s two sons, Gabriel and Octavio, then minors, They denounced the star for having “abandoned them intellectually, morally and materially”.

Now, with the death of Pelé, both have spoken out. And they did it to reveal the conversation in the hospital with which they forgave their grandfather.

‘We managed to really forgive him’

Kely, along with Gabriel and Octavio.

In a conversation with Luiz Felipe Castro, a reporter for the magazine ‘Veja’, Gabriel, today a journalism student, said that they were in the United States when Pelé got worse.

He said, They returned to Brazil at the express request of their grandfather.

“We returned promptly and we talked… I told him everything about how much I admired him as a player, as a person… I stayed with my hand intertwined with his praying, talking. It was a very sad moment, but very important for me and my brother”Gabriel recounted.

Regarding the outcome of the moment, Octavio, his brother, commented that they managed to forgive their grandfather for what happened in the past.

“It was a difficult time at the hospital. I think we managed to truly forgive him, that is the legacy that has to be left. Forgiveness and love conquer all things,” Octavio closed.

