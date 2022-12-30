Sandra Regina Arantes do Nascimento Felinto was born in Guarujá on August 24, 1964, the result of a relationship between Pele and the servant Anísia Machado. The ‘King’ did not want to recognize his daughter who died in 2006, at the age of 42, after being hospitalized for treatment of a metastasis.

Sandra became known nationally after a legal battle to be recognized as Pelé’s heir in the 1990s. However, in this December 2022, in the midst of the hard health moment that the ‘King’ experienced, The ex-soccer player fulfilled a dream for Sandra . And his followers recognize it.

Dream come true for unrecognized daughter

Pelé died on Thursday, December 29 in Sao Paulo. Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

In 1991, Sandra filed a lawsuit for Pelé to recognize her as his daughter. Even with paternity proven by a DNA test, the former player filed lawsuits against her, but lost, and in 1996 she was able to use the surname Arantes do Nascimento.

Despite their troubled relationship, their sons, Octávio Felinto Neto and Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento, went to visit their grandfather at the hospital last Wednesday. That visit has been understood as Sandra’s dream come true, the recognition that she sought so much.

In fact, according to Octavio, Contact with the ‘King of Soccer’ was Sandra’s dream: “Succeeding and failing is part of our life, not everything is wonderful, every family has fights and quarrels, ours is no different, but sometimes union and love are more important than anything,” he published in a network Social.

The photo of Octávio and Gabriel in the hospital was published by Kely Nascimento, daughter of the King of Soccer, on her Instagram profile. The image also appears Flávia Arantes, another heiress of the former player. In all, she had seven children from three different relationships.

Sandra was elected councilor in 2000 by the PDT in the city of Santos and approved a free DNA testing project.

Kely, along with Gabriel and Octavio. Photo: Instagram Iamkelynascimento

