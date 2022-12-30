Pele, the extraordinary footballer who passed away at the age of 82, is remembered by all sports fans these days. After his death, many incredible anecdotes of the man who broke records kicking a football have come to light. One in particular involves the action actor Sylvester Stallone, who told in an interview how ‘O rei’ broke his finger with a shot, after he underestimated it. How Pele met with Stallone In a soccer field?

The event, which is more incredible when Stallone tells it, it took place while the actor was filming “escape to victory” together with the football legend. The film adapted a true event from the WWIIin which a group of allies in a Nazi prison camp played a soccer match, known as “The party of death” against a German team. Stallone was the protagonist and Pele he played another prisoner.

“ That was one of the lowest moments of my life . What a kick in the ass he gave me. I still have a broken finger trying to save the penalty from PeleStallone recalled.

This is how the events happened while Stallone and Pele They were recording the film: “He put on a pair of World War II shoes, which had steel toes, and the ball was like a cannonball, it was twice as thick and heavy as a modern ball. Pelé was telling me that he was going to kick, and I thought ‘it’s just football, what a great deal. It is easy’ ”, recalls the famous ‘Rocky’.

“Victory” showed Pelé playing a soccer game in the middle of World War II. Photo: Composition LR / Paramount Pictures

Stallone was confident, because he believed that what was going to happen was not a cause for concern. “ He came to take a penalty, and he told me exactly where the ball was going to hit. And I heard this. ‘poof’ ”, relates the actor. The ball passed him without his Stallone could move. “What the hell is that? Well, do it again, ”the actor challenged him, who was not prepared for what he was going to follow.

“She did ‘puff’ again, this time I tried to tackle it, it broke my finger, it went through my hand, it made a hole through the arch, and it broke the windows of the barracks where we were filming ”, the actor recalled with emotion. “I found a new kind of respect,” Stallone ends.

