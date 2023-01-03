The world of football is preparing to give the final farewell to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, passed away on December 29, at the age of 82.

The best player of the 20th century together with Diego Armando Maradona, According to Fifa, he died after fighting colon cancer for a year, with additional respiratory complications after testing positive for covid-19.

Pelé spent most of his career in the Saints, with which he debuted in 1956. He was there until 1974, when he initially withdrew, although a year later he accepted an offer from New York Cosmos.

After his departure from Santos, Pelé had a mysterious decision that remains to this day. Santos will have to talk to his family about what to do with the locker that the King of Soccer used when he was a player, in Vila Belmiro.

It has been closed for 48 years, since number 10 played his last game with Peixe. There is an object inside. Only Pelé knew what it was. The Vila Belmiro stadium was the scene of Pelé’s vigil this Monday.

Why Pelé left his locker closed and with objects inside

When he said goodbye to Santos, heading to the Cosmos, in the United States, Pelé was encouraged by the Santos leaders at that moment to leave something as a memory forever in the place. On the 10th he accepted the initiative and locked him in the closet he used in the Vila Belmiro changing room. Whenever they asked him about it, Pelé said that it was an amulet that, as long as it remained in the stadium, would bring luck to Santos.

The locker room has already been renovated, but the old locker is still in place, locked and with the mysterious object inside. In the visit to Vila Belmiro open to the public, the story is told, being one of the attractions of the guided tour.

Pele’s locker in Santos’ dressing room. Photo: Pedro Azevedo. Santos F.C.

With Pele alive, there was no question of opening the closet. Now, with his death, the Santos club must consult relatives to find out if they are interested in the object left by the King of Soccer.

With O’Globo (Brazil, GDA)

