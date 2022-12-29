Pelé, the king of soccer, died: goodbye to the myth that won three World Cups
The world says goodbye to the Brazilian soccer player who became a legend in the sport. Tribute.
Time
Edson Arantes do Nascimento died in Sao Paulo (Brazil) this Thursday, December 29, after colon cancer, which was detected in September 2021. His daughter confirmed it through social networks: “Everything we are is thanks to you. we love infinitely. Rest in peace.”
If soccer could be summed up in a single word, it would be the four letters by which the planet knew it: ‘pele’. He was a star, a myth, the only footballer in history to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).
Pelé had been hospitalized since Tuesday, November 29, at the Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital. He was the icon of Saints and of the selection of his country, and also the athlete of the 20th century. His career was majestic, magical, with many goals. He became the greatest of all time, a legend on and off the pitch.
The world mourns him and sends him away. Anyone who hears his name will remember how brilliant he was and how he transformed the ‘most beautiful game’. goodbye to ‘King’goodbye to the greatest, goodbye to Pelé.
Goodbye to the myth that won three World Cups
A soccer legend
‘O Rei’ marked several generations of athletes. His image and career will be eternal.
Anecdotes and images of the star
See here archive videos of the footballer who transformed football.
The world says goodbye to the myth
The planet mourns the death of the Brazilian icon and remembers his career.
Time
Drafting: Pablo Romero, Andrés Felipe Balaguera, Lisandro Rengifo, José Orlando Ascencio, Gabriel Meluk, Jorge Barraza, ELTIEMPO.COM and Tendencias newsrooms.
Opening design: Katherine Orjuela.
Layout: Carlos Bustos.
Multimedia Reporting Journalist: David Alejandro Lopez Bermudez.
Multimedia Report Editor: Jose Alberto Mojica Patino.
Center Table Editor: John Torres.
