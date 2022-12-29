Edson Arantes do Nascimento died in Sao Paulo (Brazil) this Thursday, December 29, after colon cancer, which was detected in September 2021. His daughter confirmed it through social networks: “Everything we are is thanks to you. we love infinitely. Rest in peace.”

If soccer could be summed up in a single word, it would be the four letters by which the planet knew it: ‘pele’. He was a star, a myth, the only footballer in history to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

Pelé had been hospitalized since Tuesday, November 29, at the Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital. He was the icon of Saints and of the selection of his country, and also the athlete of the 20th century. His career was majestic, magical, with many goals. He became the greatest of all time, a legend on and off the pitch.

The world mourns him and sends him away. Anyone who hears his name will remember how brilliant he was and how he transformed the ‘most beautiful game’. goodbye to ‘King’goodbye to the greatest, goodbye to Pelé.