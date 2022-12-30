The emblematic figure of Pelein particular with his trademark of his right fist closed and raised when he celebrated a goal, monopolized the front pages of practically all the country’s newspapers this Friday after his death on Thursday at the age of 82 in a hospital in Sao Paulo.

“Pelé died, if Pele dies”headlined the newspaper ‘Estado de Sao Paulo’ on the front page, with a photo on a black background and the message “King of soccer. Athlete of the 20th century, genius, idol.

In Rio de Janeiro ‘O Globo’ wrote, on the main of its four different covers, “Eternal Pele”, with a giant photo of the 17-year-old world champion in Sweden 58.

The newspaper ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’ published behind its headline “Pele dies” a special series on the life of the “Only three-time world champion player”, “The athlete at the forefront of the consolidation of the most popular sport in the world” and “The best-known four-letter name worldwide”.

And this Friday, when the tributes continue to be massive, it echoed Pele’s last recordingalive, at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Pele’s last video

Pelé died on Thursday, December 29 in Sao Paulo. Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Pelé’s last video record It would have been recorded hours before Christmas that he spent with several of his children and grandchildren at the medical center where he had been hospitalized since November 29.

In the clip, her granddaughter Stephany is seen holding a cell phone while, apparently, the young woman transmits the image of the star to one of her relatives.

Pelé, asleep and assisted by medical teams, composes the last known portrait of his life.

🚨🇧🇷| Pelé, the King of soccer, saying goodbye to his family and friends. He has been hospitalized since November 29 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. The colon cancer he suffers from has caused him kidney and heart problems. pic.twitter.com/8wWYwJTVgt — We are Cosmos (@InformaCosmos) December 24, 2022

Pele’s funeral

Former Brazilian star Pelé, who died Thursday at the age of 82, will be laid to rest on Monday and buried Tuesday in the port city of Santos, home of the club where he spent most of his brilliant career, the Sao Paulo state team reported.

“The body of the greatest footballer of all time will be veiled at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, better known as Vila Belmiro, where he enchanted the world,” the ‘Peixe’ reported in a statement.

The coffin will be located in the center of the field of the Vila Belmiro stadium at the public wakewhich will take place between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

At the end of the wake, on Tuesday, January 3, there will be a procession through the streets of Santos, the port city where Pelé was enshrined.

The procession will pass through the Channel 6 area, where Pelé’s mother lives, Celeste Arantes, who is 100 years old, before heading to the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial Cemetery, where he will be buried in a ceremony reserved for family members.

Pelé died this Thursday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he had been admitted for a month due to multi-organ failure caused by colon cancer that was diagnosed in 2021.

SPORTS

*With AFP and EFE

