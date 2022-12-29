The Brazilian Peleconsidered by many the best soccer player of all time, died this Thursday at the age of 82, due to the complications of the cancer that he suffered.

Pelé passed away surrounded by several of his children and grandchildrenwhatThey spent Christmas with him at the Sao Paulo hospital where he had been admitted since last November 29.

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” said his daughter Kely Nascimento on Instagram, accompanying a photograph with the intertwined hands of the children of the “king” of soccer, who turned one month old this Thursday hospitalized.

(You can read: Pelé: the true story behind the nickname that immortalizes the ‘king of soccer’).

Photo: Instagram Iamkelynascimento

The former soccer player underwent surgery for colon cancer in September 2021, which was diagnosed at that time, and which caused metastasis. The triple world champion was hospitalized on November 29 to evaluate a change in chemotherapy treatment, which was not having the desired effect by the doctors. Days later, the hospital reported that he was also being treated for a respiratory infection that, according to his daughters, he suffered as a result of a covid-19 infection.

Despite his hospitalization, Pelé has maintained intense activity on his social networks, especially during the World Cup in Qatar, in which he expressed his support for the players of the Brazilian team, after the painful elimination against Croatia in the quarterfinals. .

Pele, a legend

Photo: EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Until today the greatest idol of the country of football, Pelé is the only player, active or retired, to have won three World Cups, in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

The striker spent practically his entire career with Santos, a club from the Sao Paulo coast with which he won 48 titles, including two Copa Libertadores, before emigrating to the New York Cosmos, a brief period at the end of his career in the who tried to popularize soccer in that country.

The eternal ’10’ scored 1,283 goals throughout his professional career, which has earned him a Guinness award, including 757 goals in official matches, the only ones recognized by FIFA. With the Canarinha he has scored 95 goals, 77 of them in matches against other national teams, the latter record only equaled in Brazil by Neymar.

For these achievements, Pelé was chosen by FIFA as the best player of the 20th century, while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) named him the best athlete of the century, in a vote carried out by the national committees in 1999.

Born in Tres Coraçoes, Minas Gerais, in 1940, Pelé started playing for Santos at the age of 15 and made his debut for the Brazil national soccer team at 16. His advanced style of play for his time and his spectacular goals made him a star all over the world, taking his club, Santos, on international tours, through America, Europe and Africa to face the best teams and national teams in the world. world.

He retired from soccer in 1977 and became a global soccer ambassador. He also made a brief foray into politics and became the first Sports Minister in Brazil’s history, from 1995 to 1998, and during his tenure he promoted the law that regulates player transfers.

SPORTS

*With EFE

More sports news