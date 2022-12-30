The world was shocked this Thursday with the announcement of the death, at the age of 82, of Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pele’for many the king of soccer, a sport in which its most emblematic representatives coincided in calling the greatest idol of Brazilians “eternal”.

Pelé passed away this Thursday in the hospital of sao paulowhere he had been admitted for a month, due to multi-organ failure caused by colon cancer that was diagnosed in 2021.

The news of the death unleashed an avalanche of heartfelt reactions across the planet, all framed by expressions of respect, affection, reverence and admiration.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) He had to admit that the departure of ‘o Rei’ is “the saddest news” reported by the entity since its foundation, 108 years ago.

the most winning

While Pelé played the prize of the Golden Ball It was not universal, it was only given to the best player in Europe.

Everything changed in 1995, but the Brazilian player had already retired in 1977 at the New York Cosmos.

In 2016, French Football, the publication of the Ballon d’Or, was given the task of finding out who would have won the award if it had been delivered to players around the world. And the result surprises.

As noted at that time, Pelé would have won the award seven times: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1964 and 1970.

Garrincha would have obtained it in 1962, Mario Kempes in 1978, Diego Maradona in 1986 and 1990 and Romario in 1990.

Although the saddest moment is approaching, these are the videos of Pelé that should be shared. The first to score all the great goals that came after. O'Rei.

