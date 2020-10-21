Former Brazilian footballer and three-time world champion Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’, considered by many as the best player of the 20th century, on Tuesday expressed his gratitude by be “lucid” three days from turn 80. “First I have to thank God for the health of getting here, with this age and lucid, not very intelligent, but lucid, “joked ‘O Rei’ in a three minute video sent to reporters.

He former Brazilian forward, who is being held in his house in Guarujá, on the São Paulo coast, he also thanked God for “everything he won” throughout his career, in which, he said, “he made very little mistakes.” “God was very good to me“he added.

“All what we earn in life is because God thinks we deserve it. If I did something that made someone sad, some victories that Santos had, that the Brazilian team had (…) the other side got a little sad, but it’s a thing of life, “said Pelé.

The living legend of Santos also remembered the provocations of some opponents so that he lost control on the field and reviewed his relationship with journalists, who sometimes left him “half annoyed, half abhorred, half sad.” “Sometimes I was half annoyed, half hated, half sad and even angry with many journalists who invented things, that they lied“, said the Brazilian star.

Pelé also highlighted the receptivity that he always had from his followers. “I hope that, when I go to heaven, God receives me in the same way that everyone receives me today thanks to our beloved football,” he concluded.

Pelé, who for years drags various health problems and mobility, is in its Guarujá address and, according to sources close to them, told Efe, does not plan to perform no kind of commemoration the next Friday.

However, the Santos, where Pelé shone for almost two decades, he has planned a series of virtual acts to perform tribute to its main star, who won six of the eight league titles and two of the three Libertadores Cups that the ‘Peixe’ has in its showcases.