“The World Cup was important for the country. But at that moment I didn’t want to be Pelé, I didn’t like him, I didn’t want to“With these words of the Brazilian player begins the documentary about the story of his life. Netflix continues to bet on the sports offer and starts 2021 with one of the great football legends, Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

Details. For almost two hours, Pelé tells about his first years as a footballer and how he lived the fame and expectation that he generated around him. In one of the moments of the documentary, Pelé meets with his colleagues, and friends, from Santos to remember anecdotes and the best moments they spent together. The Brazilian player is close and open throughout the production. When he remembers his last World Cup with the Brazilian team, he is unable to speak a word, tears speak for him.