Infantino said at the weekend that FIFA would ask all member states to name one of their stadiums after the Brazilian icon.

Late Wednesday, the governor of Colombia’s southern Meta province, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, announced on Twitter that a stadium in his country “will be called Belo Horizonte – Rey Pele (King Pele)”.

“Future generations should know who the world football icon was,” Zuluaga said.

about the stadium

• It is located in the city of Villavicencio, in central Colombia, and can accommodate 15,000 spectators.

• It opened in 1958 and was previously called “Belo Horizonte”, which means “beautiful horizon” in Spanish.

• The stadium supports the Colombian club Llaneros, from the second division in the Colombian league.

Pele died on December 29 at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer, and was buried Tuesday in Santos, the city where he played most of his football career and made his glory.

Cape Verde preceded its counterpart, Colombia, to name a stadium after Pele, following the announcement of its Prime Minister, Jose Ulises Correa e Silva, earlier Wednesday, to rename the National Stadium in the capital, Praia.

And there is in the city of Maceió, located in northeastern Brazil, since 1979, a stadium called “Rey Pele”, and it is also known as “Trapichao”.