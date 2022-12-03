By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Soccer legend Pele said in an Instagram post on Saturday that he was strong and undergoing treatment “as always”, adding that he was trying to “keep everyone calm with positive thinking” after being hospitalized on Tuesday. fair at the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo, to reassess the chemotherapy treatment he is taking against a cancer detected in 2021.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received”, wrote the 82-year-old former player.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil at the World Cup too!”

🇧🇷 Pele responds to treatment for respiratory infection

Pelé’s publication on the social network was accompanied by the medical bulletin released shortly before by the Albert Einstein hospital, which stated that he has a stable health condition and has not registered any deterioration in his health in the last 24 hours.

Also according to the hospital, Pelé, elected athlete of the 20th century and widely regarded as the best football player of all time, is still undergoing treatment and also responds well to care to fight a respiratory infection diagnosed on Friday.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein last Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021. He is still undergoing treatment and his health status remains stable. He has also had a good response to care for the respiratory infection, showing no worsening in the last 24 hours”, says the bulletin.

Earlier this Saturday, the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published that Pelé, three times world champion with the Brazilian team, stopped responding to chemotherapy and had been placed in palliative care.

“The measures will depend on the symptoms, functionality and prognosis, that is, how long the patient is expected to survive”, says the Folha report.

Pelé, who underwent surgery in 2021 to remove a colon tumor, has suffered from health problems in recent years, which have also led him to hip surgery and the need for help walking. He has reduced his public appearances ever since.