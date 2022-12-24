The club Saints Brazilian, in which he was immortalized and of which he remains the greatest idol, will wear a crown stamped on his uniform as a tribute to the former soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Pele”, hospitalized for almost a month in sao paulo and whose state of health has deteriorated.

The tribute to “O rei” was announced this Saturday by the president of the Deliberative Council of the São Paulo group, Celso Jatene, who, in a radio interview, announced that starting next month the shield stamped on the uniform will be accompanied by a crown.

“The crown will already be on the 2023 shirt. Santos will play in 2023 with the crown on the badge: the two stars (from their two Brazilian titles) and a crown on the top of the badge,” said the leader.

According to Jatene, this modification was approved by the Council and the members of Santos, and included in the club’s statute.

The uniform with the crown on the shield was already used in a match in October 2019 by the Venezuelan attacker Yeferson Soteldo, who wears the 10 shirt at Santos, as a tribute to the “Eternal Shirt 10” on Pelé’s anniversary that year. .

Despite the fact that the tribute has been planned since that time, the new uniform for all the players can only be used now, after the inclusion of the modification in the club’s statutes.

More relatives accompany him

The state of health of the 82-year-old three-time world champion has focused attention in Brazil since last Wednesday, when the Albert Einstein Hospital of Sao Paulo, where he has been admitted since November 29, reported a worsening of colon cancer that was diagnosed in 2021 and said that the former soccer player is receiving care related to “kidney and heart dysfunctions.”

After learning about the worsening health of the man considered by many to be the best footballer of all time, his daughters announced that they will spend Christmas in the hospital, where their son also arrived today Edinho.

Pelé was hospitalized to evaluate a change in the chemotherapy treatment he had been receiving since the colon tumor was detected in September last year.

Days later, the hospital reported that it was also treating him for a respiratory infection that, according to his daughters, he suffered as a result of a covid-19 infection.

🚨⚠️ UPDATES ON PELÉ Edinho, Pelé’s son and coach from London, went to the Albert Einstein Hospital to pass through Natal to his father’s side. Other relatives are also going to the health house this Saturday. 📸 Playback pic.twitter.com/SX8gUIBwRH – Football Lovers (@AmantesdoFute12) December 24, 2022

