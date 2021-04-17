Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, announced this Friday the launch of its first collection of NFT (Non-Fungible Token or cryptographic token) on a platform specialized in digital art, Ethernity Chain. He did it with his trading cards, “figurines” that in physical format reach very high values.

“My friends, I am happy to announce that Ethernity is launching a legendary NFT in my tribute. It seems great to be immortalized in that way. What an honor!”, Wrote the King of Soccer on his Twitter account.

An NFT is “A non-fungible token”, a form of digital asset that is based on the same type of blockchain that bitcoins use and that became very popular this year with digital works of art, the first tweet in history and even a newspaper article that fetched sky-high prices.

It is the way to digitally protect the originality of a work of art that does not occupy a physical space, but virtual.

Pelé, in 1977 in the New York Cosmos. AP Photo

Ethernity, the platform where Pelé’s NFT is available, took a strong sports stamp in recent months, announcing projects with the star of the Major League Baseball of the United States Fernando Tatis Jr., the boxing legend Muhammad Ali and others.

The collection, created by the artists Kingsletter and Visual Lab, will be available from May 2 next and aims to immortalize the best moments of the ex-footballer’s career, one of the best players of all time.

Throughout his two decades of professional career, Pelé, who turned 80 in October, scored more than 1,000 goals and won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

The Brazilian star shared it on his Twitter account.

In recent years, Pelé has been honored in countless exhibitions, films, songs, and documentaries, the most recent being released this past February.

Now, Pelé will also leave his mark on the innovative NFT works, which can be created from video, photos or animated gifs.

“1,282 goals. 1,363 games. The most valuable exchange figurine in football. The first authentic NFT, “said the company in a promotional video, in which it refers to the cards of players of the past that marked entire generations.

Pele’s “figurines” or trading cards, among the most expensive

Pele’s physical trading card. Ebay

Pele’s physical trading cards are among the most valuable in the world, and vintage cards trade in six figures on eBay. A perfectly good Pelé rookie card from 1958 was sold at auction forR $ 288,000 dollars in November.

Ethernity’s Ethereum-based platform, which launched this week, generated 750,000 in NFT sales on Monday, according to Ntertsas.

For the Pelé collection, 90% of the proceeds will go to the foundation that bears his name, which focuses on the efforts that empower children around the world, particularly with regard to problems of poverty and providing access to education.

What are NFTs and why are they constantly growing?

Pak’s pixel. Photo Sotheby’s

NFTs are a new kind of digital, original and exclusively binary art that uses blockchain technology, the same that sustains cryptocurrencies.

They create an unalterable record of unique digital content that cannot be copied without losing its cryptographic signature of authenticity, to which everyone has access on the internet and that allows to verify the origin of that content.

There have been some very resounding cases in recent times: digital works of art, the first tweet in history and even a newspaper article that fetched sky-high prices. It is the way to digitally protect the originality of a digital artwork.

One of the most striking cases was, this week, the sale of a pixel: yes, one point. The Pixel, the NFT in question is basically a single pixel image, from an artist known as Pak, with the Twitter username @muratpak.

It was part of a digital art sale totaling $ 21.8 million, the auction house said.

Sotheby’s sale, called The Fungible Collection, had a complex structure, including a series of digital cubes that collectors could buy for between 650 and 1900, receiving an amount of NFT based on how many cubes were bought.

The first in history was the gif of a cat:

The NFT that was sold the first time: a gif of a cat. Photo Giphy

NFTs are constantly growing. In addition to the works of “crypto art”, this system includes, among other examples, sports cards, as well as virtual “plots” of land or the exclusive use of an electronic currency wallet.

Pelé’s NFT is the first in a series for the soccer star. “The plan is to drop their sports collectibles twice a year,” Ntertsas said. “We have a large number of players signed.”