Pelé: reveal his last words before dying in the Sao Paulo hospital

Pelé is already eternal: His mortal remains were buried this Tuesday in the Brazilian city of Santos, after a procession in which thousands said their last goodbye to the “king” of soccer.

The body of what many consider the best soccer player in history will now rest in a mausoleum in the Ecumenical Necropole Memorial, the highest vertical cemetery in the world with 14 floors, according to the Guinness Record.



“Now he’s going to rest”Edinho, one of the six living children of ‘O Rei’, told reporters at the gate of the memorial, where he thanked on behalf of the family “all the love, affection, respect” shown in memory of his father in recent days .

Precisely, María Lucía, one of Pelé’s sisters, spoke in the anteroom of the acts about the feelings of the deceased star. And in the conversation, she revealed the ones that were his last words.

(You can read: Michael Schumacher: heartfelt message with which he reappears after the hard accident).

The last words of the ‘King’

Photo: Anthony Lacerda. efe

María Lucía assured that in the last meeting with Pelé, moments before his death on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the star was calm.

“He was calm thank God; I think he was aware of the process”he explained, according to the Brazilian portal ‘G1’.

After those words, the woman shared what were Pelé’s last words in his talk.

“I told him: ‘I’ll come back later’, and he told me ‘it’s fine’. So I told him: ‘You stay with God’ and he answered me ‘Thank you, go with God’. That was the last time I spoke to my brother,” added Pelé’s sister, who on Tuesday saw the funeral procession pass by her mother’s house.

(Also: James Rodríguez: tremendous reaction after having his first ‘goal’ of 2023 disallowed).

Maria Lúcia, Pelé’s sister, watches the fire truck carrying the King’s coffin go by and the crowd accompanying the caravan. awesome 😭 pic.twitter.com/4pEVZpQhK9 — Nicolás Ledesma (@NicoLedesma_16) January 3, 2023

SPORTS

*With AFP

More sports news