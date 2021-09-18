“O Rei” was again transferred to intensive care after a surgical operation to remove a tumor in the colon. His daughter Kely Nascimento published a photo on her networks to announce that her father was in good condition. Pelé had undergone surgery on September 4.

Former footballer Edson Arantes ‘Pelé’ do Nascimento, again entered an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after an operation where a tumor was removed in the colon, and apparently due to complications in his health. He would have had reflux problems.

The information, which had great repercussions in the sports media, was confirmed in the afternoon by her daughter, Kely Nascimento, on Instagram, where she uploaded a photo together with her father, stating that “she is recovering well and within normalcy. I promise!”.

He added that “in the normal frame of a gentleman of his age, after an operation like that, sometimes it is two steps forward and one step back. It is very normal. Yesterday he was tired and took a step back. But today he has taken two steps forward. “

The management of the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where the tumor had been removed two weeks ago, announced that it will give this Friday a new medical bulletin with news about the health of the “footballer of the century.”

According to ESPN Brazil, the “best soccer player in history”, now 80 years old, was transferred to the ICU as a precaution and so that his doctors can accompany him with greater attention.

A state of health that has been complicated in recent years

Pelé has suffered from hip problems for years that prevent him from walking without assistance. His public appearances were drastically reduced already before the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving very little from his home near the municipality of Santos, in the State of Sao Paulo.

“The King of Soccer”, as he is called in Brazil, was hospitalized on August 31 for routine examinations in which the tumor removed on September 4 was identified. The results of the pathological examinations and the biopsy of the tumor have not yet been released.

This Tuesday, after leaving the UCI for a hospital room, the triple world champion shared a message on Instagram to celebrate his recovery, where he said he was willing “to play 90 minutes, plus extra time”, adding: “We will be together in brief”.

With EFE and Reuters