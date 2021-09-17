SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pelé is once again admitted to the intensive care unit at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, ESPN Brasil told ESPN Brasil on Friday, adding that the football star’s return to the ICU occurred because of problems with reflux that he suffered overnight.

Pelé, who recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his right colon, had left the ICU this week and been transferred to the hospital room.

Wanted, the Albert Einstein Hospital said it had no information about the transfer reported by the station.

(By Gabriel Araújo)

Post Pelé returns to Albert Einstein’s ICU, says ESPN Brasil first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...