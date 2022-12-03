World soccer star Pelé is recovering from a respiratory infection and decompensated heart failure, according to a medical bulletin published this Friday, December 2. The 82-year-old former player has been hospitalized in a São Paulo medical center since last Tuesday. With the news, thousands of fans have paid tribute to the soccer legend, mainly in Qatar, where the World Cup is being held.

Thanks to intensive medical treatment with antibiotics, the former Brazilian soccer player Pelé has shown a general improvement in his state of health, according to a medical statement from the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo, where he has been treated since the beginning of this week.

Representatives of the health center assured that despite having encouraging results, there is still no date for him to be discharged and he will continue his treatment for a few more days.

Pelé was diagnosed in September 2021 with colon cancer, since then his health has deteriorated and he has to constantly undergo chemotherapy sessions.

In addition, the three-time World Cup champion has had other complications such as a kidney crisis and problems in his spine, hip and knees, which have forced him to undergo various surgeries in recent months.

The medical report says that the patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, was transferred in the last hours to a room without having to go through an intensive care unit.

They added that the former soccer player is in full control of his vital functions and enjoys a “stable clinical condition.”

Pelé thanked for messages of support and tributes in Qatar

Although in recent years the “king of soccer” has drastically reduced his public appearances, he is now very active on social networks and this time he was no exception.

The former soccer player used his Instagram account to thank his followers for the recovery messages he has received since he entered the health center.

He also referred to some images of the footballer that were projected on buildings in Doha, from where it reads “Get well soon.”

Pelé added that “it’s always nice to receive positive messages like this”, referring to the one made by the host country of the World Cup:

In addition, during the match this Friday between Cameroon and Brazil, in which the South American team lost to the African team but managed to qualify for the round of 16, a group of fans displayed a banner with the message “Pelé, get well soon” when They sang the Brazilian anthem.

On the banner was a photo of the ’10’ of the team with which Pelé lifted three World Cups, in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

For his part, Tite, current director of the so-called ‘Canarinha’ team, sent a message to the football legend during a press conference.

Brazil fans display a banner with a picture of former player Pele before the match. REUTERS – PETER CZIBORRA

Meanwhile, Pelé’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, also gave her followers a reassurance from the United States and clarified that it is not about anything serious, adding that “the media is going crazy again.”

Nascimento, 55, added that for now he does not plan to travel to Brazil, since his brothers are accompanying their father in the hospital.

with EFE