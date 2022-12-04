Reassure fans from all over the world Pele, with a message posted on social media. In the past few hours, the Brazilian newspaper Folha had spoken of a clearly worsening clinical picture, so much so that the former footballer would no longer respond to chemotherapy and would have been transferred to the palliative curves department of the ‘Albert Einstein’ hospital in Sao Paulo. However, O’Rey wanted to send a message to thank those who wanted to express a thought for him and to give an update on his health conditions.

In fact, the hospital bulletin was published on his Instagram profile: “Pelé continues the treatment and his state of health is stable. He has also had a good response to treatment for the respiratory infection, and has not shown any worsening in the last 24 hours ”. Hence the message: “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I am strong, very hopeful and following my treatment as usual. I want to thank all the medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I get from all over the world keeps me full of energy. I also watch Brazil at the World Cup! Thanks so much for everything”.

Among the first to answer him is Kakà, who says “Let’s keep praying, Rei”. “Pray for the King @Pele”. The tweet is from Kylian Mbappé, who is also anxious about Pelé’s health. Even a star of today’s Brazil, Vinicius Junior, wanted to dedicate a thought, via social media, to Pelé. So he posted the photo of one of the banners that appeared yesterday in the stands of the stadium where Cameroon beat Seleçao 1-0, which had the image of the three-time world champion with the phrase “Pelé get well soon”, or ” Pele, get better soon.” Under the photo Vinicius Junior writes “Come on, Rei”.