Brazilian star Pelé presents a “progression” of colon cancer facing and receiving care for “kidney and heart dysfunction”reported this Wednesday the Sao Paulo hospital where he has been hospitalized for three weeks.

Pele ‘requires more care’

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, 82 years old, “presents a progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction“Detailed the Albert Einstein Hospital, shortly after the ex-footballer’s family reported that he would spend Christmas at the medical center.

“The patient remains hospitalized in a common room, under the necessary care of the medical team,” the hospital added.

Pelé was admitted on November 29 for a reassessment of his chemotherapy treatment against colon cancer detected last year and to treat a respiratory infection derived from a recent covid infection, according to doctors and his family.

In the previous bulletin, dated December 12, the medical team had reported that

Pelé showed “an improvement in his clinical status, especially the respiratory infection”, but that he continued without a planned discharge.

This Wednesday, the daughters of ‘O Rei’, three times world champion with Brazil (1958, 1962 and 1970), said that he would not return home for Christmas.

“Our Christmas at home was called off. We decided together with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family [del hospital Albert] Einstein gives us,” Kely Nascimento, one of the former soccer player’s daughters, wrote on Instagram along with a selfie taken with her sister Flavia Arantes Nascimento at the hospital.

“We will transform the hospital room into a sambadrome (just kidding), we will even prepare caipirinhas (this is not a joke!),” Kely added in the message published shortly before the medical bulletin.

