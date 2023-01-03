The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvavisited this Tuesday the wake of Pelewho died last Thursday at the age of 82, to pay tribute to the former Brazilian soccer player at the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos.

The progressive leader, 77 years old and a great soccer fan, went to the field of Santos, the club where Pelé rose to world stardom, two days after assuming the head of state for the third time, and stayed for about half an hour, for religious acts.

(Pelé: funeral procession advances to the cemetery, the world says goodbye, video)

Suited and accompanied by the first lady, Rosângela “Janja” da Silva, the former metallurgist entered the wake, where family and friends were waiting, and while Brazilian fans passed by the side of the tent.

Lula da Silva attended the wake with his wife Rosângela da Silva.

Immediately afterwards, a Catholic ceremony began. A priest pronounced a prayer that Pelé’s soul “suffers nothing” and sets course for “immortal life in the eternal kingdom.”

“Lord, give him happiness, light and peace,” said the father during the religious act.

“Death comes for everyone, for kings too,” he said. This was his first official trip within Brazilian territory since he was sworn in as the country’s president, last Sunday, before foreign delegations from more than fifty countries, in Brasilia.

The president, a fan of corinthianswas one of the last authorities to offer his condolences to the family and friends of the ‘king of soccer’, in the final stretch of the wake, which will end at 10:00 local time after being open to the public for 24 hours.

Subsequently, a funeral procession with the remains of what is considered by many to be the best footballer of all time will tour the streets of Saintsa city located about 80 kilometers away from Sao Paulo, to the cemetery where he will be buried.

Pelé died on December 29 in a private hospital in Sao Paulo, the victim of multi-organ failure derived from colon cancer, which he had been fighting since 2021.

So far, the legendary Canarinha goalscorer is the only footballer to have won three World Cups as a player: Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970.

EFE