This Thursday, December 29, at the age of 82, one of the greatest icons of world soccer, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, passed away. His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed the information to the Associated Press agency.
After having a long battle with different health problems, such as colon cancer, cardiovascular and renal complications, ‘O Rei’ passed away in his native Brazil.
Through their social networks, Santos FC, the club of their loves, shared an image of a resplendent crown on a black background accompanied by the years of birth and death of the Brazilian legend. The team accompanied the post with the word “eternal.”
Pelé was world champion with Brazil in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, a mark that no one else can boast. He has more than a thousand goals registered and is considered by many experts the best footballer in history.
In addition, he has several records to his credit, such as being the top scorer for the Brazilian team (77 goals), 643 goals in 656 games with Santos, becoming the player with the most goals wearing the same shirt, among many others.
It is still unknown what measures will be taken in Brazil to celebrate the life of “La Perla Negra”, but the national mourning has already been reported.
Rest in peace, Pele.
#Pele #passes #age
Leave a Reply