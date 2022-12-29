This Thursday, December 29, Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pelé’ died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a victim of colon cancer, which was detected in September 2021.

This was reported by his daughter Kely, through social networks.



“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace”he pointed out, accompanying a photograph in which Pelé’s hands appear, taken by all his relatives present at the hospital.

Photo: Instagram Iamkelynascimento

Pelé had been hospitalized since Tuesday, November 29, at the Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital, in Brazil, for a medical check-up, but the doctors who treated him pointed out that the chemotherapy had not been effective.

The former player, the only footballer in history to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970), was awaiting the Qatar World Cup and he had even sent messages to his country’s team.

goodbye to the greatest

Pelé was born 82 years ago, on October 23, 1940 in Minas Gerais. and began his professional career in 1956 with Santos, a team he stayed with until 1974 and with which he won the Intercontinental Champions Super Cup, won two Intercontinental Cup titles, two Copa Libertadores, six from Brasileirão, four from Rio-São Paulo Tournament and ten of the Paulista Championship.

Similarly, he is the top scorer in the history of the São Paulo team with 643 goals. He later signed a juicy contract with ehe New York Cosmos.

His first game with the Brazilian team was in 1957, when he was only 17 years old and with 77 goals he is the top scorer.

He played four Soccer World Cups, in which he scored 12 goals. He retired in 1977, after scoring 1,301 points.

The world mourns the ‘King’, as he was known in that fight to find out who has been the best player in the world.

